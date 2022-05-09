Pima Community College preparing for first in-person graduation ceremony in two years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This week, Pima Community College students are attending their final classes as the Spring semester comes to a close. For some, it is their last time on campus.

"I was able to have a different experience than going to a university. In a smaller community, I think I'll be able to better connect with people," said student, Turner.

Turner will graduate from the college next Wednesday. After two years of virtual ceremonies, PCC is hosting their commencement ceremony in-person again.

"It's been a long couple of years struggling and being away from people. I think it's going to be great to be in one big ceremony and be together again in-person," said Tuner.

PCC is also trying out a new venue. For the first time ever, the ceremony will be held outdoors at the Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium.

"It'll be a little safer to be outside. We will be able to practice social distancing a little easier than we did at the arena at the TCC." said Pima Community College Spokesperson, Libby Howell.

The stadium fits up to 8,000 people. The entire campus community is invited to come celebrate.

"It's also great for our staff and faculty to see. Their goal is to help students succeed in life. When they see them in person, it makes that goal more real," said Howell.

Whether it's continuing onto a four-year university or starting a job, Howell said the graduates are prepared.

"Our hope is that every student has a successful career, a happy life and that they contribute to Arizona's innovation and economy," said Howell.