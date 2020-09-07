UArizona coalition officially launches union

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Coalition for Academic Justice at the University of Arizona (CAJUA) announced Monday the official newly established union -- United Campus Workers Arizona (CWA Local 7065).

Over 200 University of Arizona employees signed up as members of United Campus Workers Arizona, CWA Local 7065. The establishment of UCWA developed from the efforts of the CAJUA union action coalition.

“We’re thrilled to welcome all staff, student workers, and faculty into our union!,” Sandy Soto, member of the union organizing committee and co-founder of the CAJUA said in a statement. “There is no more urgent time than during this pandemic to organize and protect our more vulnerable workers.” As of today, dozens of UCWA workers have been trained on organizing across campus and will be reaching out to employees from all ranks and positions in an effort to increase membership. On this Labor Day, CAJUA and the UCWA thank and honor the thousands of UA employees who support and carry out the mission of the university.

Since April, CAJUA notably spoke out against employee furloughs asking that those in top positions took a bigger financial hit than those who aren't. The coalition also asked that a date not be put on students returning to campus and instead let data drive the decision

The union will represent all current and former UArizona employees, staff, student workers, and faculty, according to the CAJUA website.

