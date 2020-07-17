UAPD looks for information in racism-promoting sticker

TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Arizona police are working with federal law enforcement to investigate a racist, threatening sticker found on campus last month.
Police say the sticker, which promoted the killing of Black people, was found near East 2nd Street and North Park Avenue June 30.
Those with information should call 621-8273, 621-8477 or 88-CRIME.