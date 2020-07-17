Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

UAPD looks for information in racism-promoting sticker

items.[0].image.alt
UAPD
UArizona hate sticker found on campus
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jul 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-17 15:23:14-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Arizona police are working with federal law enforcement to investigate a racist, threatening sticker found on campus last month.

Police say the sticker, which promoted the killing of Black people, was found near East 2nd Street and North Park Avenue June 30.

Those with information should call 621-8273, 621-8477 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!