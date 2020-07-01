Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

UAPD: Stickers found on campus promoting white supremacy

items.[0].image.alt
University of Arizona 1
Posted at 3:32 PM, Jul 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-01 18:32:10-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — An investigation is underway after stickers were found on the University of Arizona's campus that contained messaging promoting white supremacy.

According to UAPD, officers responded to the area of 2nd Street and Park Avenue Tuesday morning after two of the stickers were found on light pole, a building, and an electrical
box.

UAPD says the reporting party had taken down the stickers prior to their arrival.

Officers then searched the area and found three more.

"The stickers contained threatening statements and promoted white supremacy. The stickers were photographed, removed, and placed into UAPD’s property and evidence," UAPD said in a press release.

No suspects have been identified. If you have any information, call UAPD at 520-621-8273.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson