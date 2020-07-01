UAPD: Stickers found on campus promoting white supremacy

TUCSON, Ariz. — An investigation is underway after stickers were found on the University of Arizona's campus that contained messaging promoting white supremacy.

According to UAPD, officers responded to the area of 2nd Street and Park Avenue Tuesday morning after two of the stickers were found on light pole, a building, and an electrical

box.

UAPD says the reporting party had taken down the stickers prior to their arrival.

Officers then searched the area and found three more.

"The stickers contained threatening statements and promoted white supremacy. The stickers were photographed, removed, and placed into UAPD’s property and evidence," UAPD said in a press release.

No suspects have been identified. If you have any information, call UAPD at 520-621-8273.

This investigation is ongoing.