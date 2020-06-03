UAPD Chief: Treatment of George Floyd was 'appalling' and 'wrong'

A local police chief condemned police officers' treatment and death of George Floyd.

In a statement, University of Arizona police chief Brian Seastone said the death was "appalling to me both as a citizen and as a law enforcement professional. These actions are completely contrary to sound police practice. This was wrong."

Floyd died while in custody May 25. According to his family, an autopsy revealed that Floyd died while in police custody of asphyxia due to neck and back compression. Officer Derek Chauvin faces charges including third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd's death has sparked nationwide protests, including several in Tucson. Gov. Doug Ducey responded by instituting an 8 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew throughout the state this week.

Activist groups have planned demonstrations at University of Arizona at 4 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Saturday.