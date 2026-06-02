U of A to remove César E. Chávez building name

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona announced Tuesday that it will remove the name César E. Chávez from the Tucson campus building formerly dedicated to the late labor leader. In a message to the campus community, President Suresh Garimella said the Naming Advisory Committee delivered its report and recommendation on May 29 after reviewing historical and institutional records and soliciting input from students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members. Garimella wrote the Chávez name will be taken off the building, signage, maps and related materials by the end of the month and the structure will be referred to as the Economics building until any future naming follows the university’s formal policy and community consultation processes.

The decision, Garimella said, “takes into account the concerns raised through the review process and reflects [the university’s] responsibility to ensure that the names of our facilities reflect the university’s mission and values.” He thanked committee members and everyone who participated in listening sessions and submitted feedback.

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The university said any future proposal to name the building — or rename other campus facilities — will proceed through its established naming policy and include appropriate opportunities for community input and consultation.