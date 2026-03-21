Cesar Chavez statue vandalized in Tucson

The Cesar Chavez statue at the Five Points intersection has been vandalized.

VIDEO: Watch now at the scene:

This incident is on the heels of the allegations into sexual misconduct against the late labor leader.

Related: Cesar Chavez celebrations changing in Tucson after abuse allegations arise

As I walked up to the scene, there were city employees who were removing local signs from the Cesar Chavez Park, just across from the statue.

The city employees asked to remain off camera, but when I came back just minutes later, the sign, as you can see in the video above, had been completely removed.

Related: 'I can no longer stay silent:' Dolores Huerta issues statement on Chavez

Details about the incident remain unclear, but as we get more information, check back. We'll share that at KGUN9 and KGUN9.com.

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