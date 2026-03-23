Crew takes down Cesar Chavez statue at Five Points intersection Downtown

Crews were seen taking down the Cesar Chavez statue at the Five Points intersection Downtown, Monday morning.

The bronze figure, sculpted by local artist Luis Mena and installed in 2020 as part of the Five Points Art Enhancement Project, was being removed following an article published by the New York Times, alleging that Chavez groomed and abused underage girls and sexually assaulted American labor leader Dolores Huerta.

The statue's removal follows on the heels of it being vandalized over the weekend.