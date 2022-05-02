Two murder suspects plead guilty in death of UArizona student Forrest Keys

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, Tucson police say University of Arizona Sophomore Forrest Keys was shot and killed in a parking garage.

Officers then arrested three 17-year-olds and charged them with first-degree murder.

They say Ruben Young, the accused shooter, now 18 years old and Alonzo Orosco, also 18 years old now, have both pled guilty to lesser charges.

Those two entered pleas agreements on Monday, April 25.

Both men plead guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The third man Roberto Joaquin Camargo has a pre-trial conference scheduled for Thursday, May 26.

Court documents reveal Prosecutor Nicol Green suggested Camargo provoked the deadly confrontation as the group drove through the UArizona campus that deadly night---and he posted video of the encounters on Snapchat.

Keys attended Lower Moreland High in Philadelphia before attending the University of Arizona. He was also a member of Zeta Beta Tau.

Young and Orosco will receive their sentences on Monday, June 27.

