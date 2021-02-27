2 teens arrested in connection to death of UArizona student

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two additional 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection for the shooting death of a University of Arizona student in a parking garage last Saturday evening.

On Saturday afternoon, Tucson Police alongside UArizona Police held a press conference regarding the latest arrests made in connection to the homicide of 20-year-old Forrest Keys as the student killed in a shooting at the Cherry Avenue Parking Garage late Saturday night.

On Saturday morning, detectives reported the arrest of two more individuals connected to the homicide, according to the Tucson Police Department. During the investigation, detectives established probable cause and identified 17-year-old Roberto Joaquin Camargo and 17-year-old Ruben Young as suspects involved in Keys' death.

TPD says a security camera footage from the garage showed Keys arguing with someone in a red Cadillac sedan in the garage before someone in the vehicle shot him.

On Friday afternoon, TPD detectives and officers found and arrested Camargo and Young.

On Thursday, TPD arrested 17-year-old Alonzo Orosco who is facing charges of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.

Both were booked into Pima County Jail and are charged as adults with first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.

During the press conference, TPD said there are still outstanding suspects they need to locate.

No further details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case to call 911 or 88-CRIME.