New details in UArizona homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We got a good look at three seventeen year olds charged in the murder of a University of Arizona student. New details of the case emerged as the three faced formal arraignment Thursday.

As Ruben Young, Alonzo Orosco and Roberto Joaquin Camargo appeared in court for formal arraignment on their charges, we were learning more details of the events that led up to the death of Forrest Keys on the University of Arizona campus February 21st.

While police reports say Young was the person who actually shot the gun that killed the University student, the indictment also indicates, and prosecutors say, that Orosco fired a separate firearm that night.

Keys' two companions said the teens in the car taunted them and when they replied, the car doubled back and Keys punched the front seat passenger in the face. Witnesses say that passenger was Young and that he pulled a gun and shot Keys two or three times.

Urging the judge to consider releasing Camargo on bond pending trial, his attorney argued that Camargo had a clean record.

His bond is lower than the other two suspects-- $250,000 versus a million dollars bond. Joining the hearing by phone, Prosecutor Nicol Green suggested that Camargo was the person in the car most responsible for provoking students as the group drove through the UA campus that night---and that he posted video of the encounters on Snapchat.

Green says, “Mr. Camargo was the one that was trying to engage the three victims as they were simply walking back to their residence. The window was open. His head can be seen turned towards the three victims and every single moment that they were on campus is on videotape essentially.”

As the arraigning Judge, Judge Lee Ann Roads entered not guilty pleas for the three teens---routine at this early stage. She assigned the case to another judge who can consider bond conditions in future hearings.

