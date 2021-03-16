Three teens indicted on Forrest Keys murder charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three teens arrested in connection with the Feb. 21 murder of 20-year-old University of Arizona student Forrest Keys were indicted on murder charges.

Alonzo Orosco, Ruben Young and Roberto Joaquin Camargo were indicted on first-degree murder charges, drive-by shooting, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful discharge of a gun within city limits and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

All three suspects are 17 years old.

According to charging documents, Orosco, Young, Camargo and two others were in a four-door Cadillac together when they confronted two women on campus and threw a pizza box at them. That led to a confrontation with a group that included Forrest Keys.

A shouting match allegedly led to Young pulling a gun and shooting two or three times. Keys ran about 30 yards, collapsed and died in the Cherry Street parking garage.

Orosco and Young are being held in Pima County Jail on a $1 million bonds. Camargo is being held on a $250,000 bond. All three will be arraigned in Pima County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18.

Tucson Police say they are still searching for two other suspects.