Two dead after fiery car explosion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has confirmed two people are dead after a single-vehicle collision.
The crash happened near Valencia and Old Nogales Highway.
Details are limited.
Officers say among the casualties are one man and one female.
As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.
