Two arrested for meth found in tires

WHY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people were arrested near Why, Ariz. after officers found meth inside a tire, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

Ajo Station agents stopped a vehicle Sunday, Jan. 29., when they found 99 pounds of meth inside a spare tire.

Homeland Security Investigations Phoenix helped with the case. The two U.S. citizens are facing criminal charges, says Chief Modlin.

Ajo Station agents patrolling FR-1 arrested two U.S. citizens and seized 99 pounds of methamphetamine from a vehicle encountered near Why, AZ, Saturday. The narcotics were concealed inside a spare tire. With @HSIPhoenix assistance, the smugglers face criminal charges. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/GNsQ7m0NQR — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 1, 2023