Two arrested for meth found in tires

US Customs and Border Protection
Posted at 2:40 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01

WHY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people were arrested near Why, Ariz. after officers found meth inside a tire, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

Ajo Station agents stopped a vehicle Sunday, Jan. 29., when they found 99 pounds of meth inside a spare tire.

Homeland Security Investigations Phoenix helped with the case. The two U.S. citizens are facing criminal charges, says Chief Modlin.

