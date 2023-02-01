Two arrested for meth found in tires

WHY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people were arrested near Why, Ariz. after officers found meth inside a tire, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
Ajo Station agents stopped a vehicle Sunday, Jan. 29., when they found 99 pounds of meth inside a spare tire.
MORE BORDER PATROL STORIES:
- K9 retires from Tucson Border Patrol
- Caught on camera: Border Patrol agent slams migrant down to ground
- Border Patrol catches suspected smugglers on I-10
Homeland Security Investigations Phoenix helped with the case. The two U.S. citizens are facing criminal charges, says Chief Modlin.
Ajo Station agents patrolling FR-1 arrested two U.S. citizens and seized 99 pounds of methamphetamine from a vehicle encountered near Why, AZ, Saturday. The narcotics were concealed inside a spare tire. With @HSIPhoenix assistance, the smugglers face criminal charges. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/GNsQ7m0NQR— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 1, 2023
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.