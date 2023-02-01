K9 retires from Tucson Border Patrol

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A K9 is enjoying retirement after serving five and a half years with the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector.
Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin made the announcement Tuesday evening, wishing the dog a "Happy Retirement." He says the K9's name is Medo.
Chief Modlin explains Medo graduated from a Canine Center in Front Royal, Va.
Since then, Medo has helped protect and serve the Southern Arizona community.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.