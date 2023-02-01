K9 retires from Tucson Border Patrol

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A K9 is enjoying retirement after serving five and a half years with the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin made the announcement Tuesday evening, wishing the dog a "Happy Retirement." He says the K9's name is Medo.

Chief Modlin explains Medo graduated from a Canine Center in Front Royal, Va.

Since then, Medo has helped protect and serve the Southern Arizona community.