Caught on camera: Border Patrol agent slams migrant down to ground

EL PASO, Texas — A U.S. Border Patrol agent was caught on camera slamming a migrant down to the ground.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) investigators say it all began when the migrant went outside for a smoke break. This was outside of an opportunity center for those experiencing homelessness.

Ray Tullis, deputy director of the opportunity center, says he does not understand why agents approached the migrant in the first place.

Regardless of why it happened, the two soon began fighting.

That's when the agent slammed the migrant down to ground, not long before placing his legs on the man's back.

The CBP released the following:

Although, at the moment we do not have all the details of what occurred during this incident, CBP takes all allegations of misconduct seriously, investigates thoroughly, and holds employees accountable when policies are violated.

Investigators are currently trying to figure out what led up to this "incident."