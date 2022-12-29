Border Patrol catches suspected smugglers on I-10

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol arrested two U.S. citizens on Tuesday, Dec. 20 after they tried getting away from Willcox Station agents.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin confirms agents tried stopping them on I-10 near Vail, Ariz. However, they refused to pull over.

According to Chief Modlin, they were driving erratically.

He says agents later arrested them along with five other undocumented immigrants.

Two U.S. citizens were arrested after fleeing from Willcox Station agents on December 20. The vehicle fled when agents attempted a stop on I-10 near Vail, AZ. Driving erratically with no regard for safety, they were later arrested along with five migrants. #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/9P8buABiis — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) December 29, 2022