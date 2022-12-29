Watch Now
Border Patrol catches suspected smugglers on I-10

Posted at 2:05 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 16:05:56-05

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol arrested two U.S. citizens on Tuesday, Dec. 20 after they tried getting away from Willcox Station agents.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin confirms agents tried stopping them on I-10 near Vail, Ariz. However, they refused to pull over.

According to Chief Modlin, they were driving erratically.

He says agents later arrested them along with five other undocumented immigrants.

