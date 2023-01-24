Tucsonans wake up to snowfall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Many Tucsonans saw snow falling from the sky on Monday, and even though the flurries aren’t forever in the Tucson Metro, cold temperatures are here to stay a little longer.

The National Weather Service issued a hard freeze warning for Monday evening through Tuesday.

“For an hour or two of the day my dog likes walks, so I’m out here walking,” said Carol Torres.

Torres walked her dog during the peak temperatures of the day and is prepared for the chilly temps.

She’s lived in Tucson since the 80s and recommends you have these two things for Southern Arizona weather:

“You have to have two wardrobes. When I feel like it’s too chilly I remind myself about what it’s going to feel like in July,” said Torres.

But for these campers visiting Tucson from Montana…

“It’s not that cold,” said Nina Maclean and Jon Turk.

This morning, many Tucsonans woke up to snowfall in elevations as low as 2,000 ft.

Traditionally, cold-temperature cities salt their roads when it snows—but Tucson uses a different method.

“We sprayed the magnesium chloride last Thursday when we had our first freezing temperatures, and it lasts for about 10 days,” said Erica Frazelle with the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility.

Magnesium chloride gets sprayed onto the more than 50 bridge decks across Tucson. This lowers the freezing temperature of the asphalt to prevent slick roads.

“This magnesium chloride--it doesn’t create the same effect as salt where it could have that slick movement on motorcycle tires,” said Frazelle.

Whether you’re driving, walking, staying at home or maybe even going camping—remember the ‘four P’s’ when temperatures drop:

Protect your plants, pipes, pets and people.

