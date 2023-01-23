Operation Deep Freeze: Beds available at Salvation Army's Hospitality House

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With temperatures forecast at or near freezing for the rest of the week, the City of Tucson and the Salvation Army are reminding people experiencing homelessness warm beds are available nightly.

Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave., has beds available for anyone in need when the temperatures drop below 35 degrees Fahrenheit, or 40 degrees Fahrenheit with rain.

Check in is daily between 2 - 5 p.m., with dinner served from 5 - 6 p.m. each evening.

No ID card is necessary to get a bed, the City of Tucson says.

The Salvation Army is also seeking volunteers for the program, also referred to as Warm Hearts and Souls. Volunteers will receive training prior to beginning work.

For more information on volunteer opportunities at the Hospitality House, visit the Salvation Army website or Volunteer Match.

