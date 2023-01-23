How to protect plants and pets during the incoming cold weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tom McCreery, a volunteer with Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue, fosters dogs before they’re ready for adoption.

He know if it gets too cold outside, it can be rough on dogs.

“If your dog shows any signs of distress, bring them inside,” he said.

However, McCreery knows that’s not always possible for all dog owners, so he said you should use blankets or straw so their feet aren’t touching the ground.

“They radiate a lot of their heat through the pads of their feet so if their pads are on cold ground, they’re going to get very cold,” McCreery said.

He said if they’re out in the cold for too long, dogs can develop health issues like respiratory problems.

“In the worst case scenario, their feet can actually freeze to the ground and you would have to put lukewarm tap water to release their feet from the ground, so they can take a lot of tissue damage,” he said.

In order to keep them from getting cold, he also said you should put them in a dry area away from the wind and should consider clothes for them.

“If their dog has short fur, you might think about putting a jacket on them, one of those dog sweaters, or even booties to protect their feet from the cold,” he said.

Just in case they get out in the cold weather, he said to make sure your dogs are microchipped.

While they’re not people or pets, plants can also feel the effects of the cold.

Scott Riese, the owner of Rozet Nursery and Rozet Landscaping Design said some of the plants that thrive in the spring and summer don’t thrive as well in the cold.

He said citrus trees can be more susceptible to the cold, even different types. He said a mandarin or a tangerine will stand the cold differently than a lemon.

He said that’s why it’s important to water your plants even if it’s not hot outside.

“They can get over the stress quicker if they’re hydrated,” he said.

Riese said to protect them, he said you can cover your plants or use mulch.

“That really fights against the extreme cold but also the extreme heat. It retains water and it puts nutrients back into the soil,” he said.

