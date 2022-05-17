Tucsonans vote in special election to keep sales tax to fund road improvements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today, Tucsonans will vote whether or not to pass Proposition 411, which will fund street improvement projects. Prop 411 will extend the half cent sales tax for the next 10 years in order to fund improvements for every neighborhood street in the city.

There are drop off locations across the Old Pueblo that close tonight at 7p.m.

Department of Housing and Community Development, 310 N. Commerce Park Loop

Morris K. Udall Regional Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center, 2160 N. 6th Avenue

William Clements Recreation Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive

El Pueblo Senior Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Parks and Recreation Administration Randolph, Park 900 S. Randolph Way

Tucson City Clerk Elections Center, 800 E. 12th Street

People can also drop off their ballots at the Pima County Recorder locations.

Pima County Recorder – Downtown Office 240 N. Stone Avenue

Pima County Recorder – Eastside Office 6920 E. Broadway Boulevard

Pima County Recorder – Elections Dept 6550 S. Country Club Road

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

