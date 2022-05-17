Tucsonans vote in special election to keep sales tax to fund road improvements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today, Tucsonans will vote whether or not to pass Proposition 411, which will fund street improvement projects. Prop 411 will extend the half cent sales tax for the next 10 years in order to fund improvements for every neighborhood street in the city.
There are drop off locations across the Old Pueblo that close tonight at 7p.m.
- Department of Housing and Community Development, 310 N. Commerce Park Loop
- Morris K. Udall Regional Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
- Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center, 2160 N. 6th Avenue
- William Clements Recreation Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
- El Pueblo Senior Center, 101 W. Irvington Road
- Parks and Recreation Administration Randolph, Park 900 S. Randolph Way
- Tucson City Clerk Elections Center, 800 E. 12th Street
People can also drop off their ballots at the Pima County Recorder locations.
- Pima County Recorder – Downtown Office 240 N. Stone Avenue
- Pima County Recorder – Eastside Office 6920 E. Broadway Boulevard
- Pima County Recorder – Elections Dept 6550 S. Country Club Road
