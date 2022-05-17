Prop 411 special election update

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — The Pima County Recorder's office has been getting ballots in for weeks as we wait to see the outcome of the special election. Prop 411 is a special election for a half-cent sales tax in the City of Tucson that would extend an existing tax for another 10 years. The goal is to use that money to fix roads across the city.

According to the city if passed, out of the expected 740 million dollars 80 percent of it will specifically go towards fixing all city streets.

The other 20 percent will cover safety improvements to streetlights, sidewalks, bike network enhancements, traffic signals and traffic calming features as well.

It’s also a ballot by mail election, the Pima County Recorder's office says it mailed more than 286,000 ballots to voters about a month ago.

So far, over 72,000 ballots have been verified and ready for counting.

There’s also another 1,700 ballots in the verification process. The results will be released on tuesday after 8 p.m.

https://www.tucsonaz.gov/Prop411