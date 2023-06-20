Tucsonan sentenced to prison for conspiring to smuggle firearms into Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On June 14, Tucson resident, Luis Eduardo Terminel Jr., 27, was sentenced to 33 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to smuggle goods from the United States and was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

Terminel and his co-conspirators created a plan to smuggle weapons and ammunition from the United States into Mexico between November 2019 and June 2020.

In addition, they made false statements and lacked the necessary licenses or any other lawful authority to export the items to Mexico.

