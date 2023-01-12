Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness needs help with street count

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With Arizona's numbers on homelessness skyrocketing, agencies across the state are working to address issues connected to affordable housing, services for unhoused individuals and related community concerns.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)'s 2022 report to Congress shows the state's homeless population grew by 23% from 2020 to 2022, identifying Arizona as one of 27 states where the number of people experiencing homelessness increased during that time.

Pima County is preparing to conduct its 2023 Point-in-Time (PIT) count on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Led by the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness, the count will be one of several across the country taking place that week. Some objectives of the count are:



to conduct interviews with unhoused individuals experiencing homelessness about where they slept the previous night

to "help inform a national understanding of homelessness"

to produce a standardized set to data for national use

The count collects data used in the HUD report, and helps provide local insight to government agencies, non-profits, religious groups and other service providers that strategize to end homelessness in the area.

The Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness is looking for volunteers to help with the count in multiple roles, including interviewers, supply runners and administrative support. Volunteer registration is required, and available on the website.

Volunteers will be trained prior to the count.

The 2023 Everyone Counts! Pima County Street Count is on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 25.



Join us help to end homelessness in our community! Register: https://t.co/G9xjtVjNAg pic.twitter.com/8FbvE9lgEb — Dept. of Housing & Community Development (@TucsonHCD) January 11, 2023

Gov. Katie Hobbs says addressing homelessness is a high priority for her administration, as well. Her second executive order after taking office re-established an interagency council on homelessness and housing.

Hobbs told KGUN 9:

That's gonna go a long way towards building partnerships to work together on solutions, how the state can be a better partner, working with local communities, how we can free up resources and eliminate red tape that's keeping communities from building more affordable housing. Watch the full KGUN 9 Gov. Hobbs interview:

RELATED COVERAGE: