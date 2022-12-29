"To us it's not very many but it's a start" Tiny home village one step closer to helping the homeless

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — From dense homeless encampments to overflowing shelters, many people experiencing homelessness are looking for help. There's one local non-profit that has worked for the last year to make their solution a reality.

The Homing Project is a local non-profit that aims to start a village of micro-homes in Tucson with wraparound services to help give people a place to live. The team plans on having 15 of these tiny homes, communal bathrooms and kitchen on the land that they received near Irvington and Nogales Highway.

"To us it's not very many, but it's a start," J. Kristin Olson-Garewal, the co-founder of The Homing Project, said.

From the outside and inside, the tiny houses look like mini dorm rooms. The homes are complete with cooling, heating and lighting.

"Essentially they're free standing bedrooms," she said.

She said people will apply through the city.

"Ours will be free, we have funding for the first year even before we open the door," she said.

Olson-Garewal said they are hoping to have the village up and running by later in 2023.

"The main issue is fundraising," she said. "Whatever amount of time it takes, it'll take but we'll do it."