Gov. Hobbs creates Elections Task Force, re-establishes council on homelessness in pair of executive orders

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Katie Hobbs announced Friday two new executive orders, one addressing homelessness in the state, and another establishing an election security task force.

Hobbs says her First 100 Days Initiative will tackle a variety of issues that will include, in addition to housing and election security, immigration, education and water.

In her second executive order since taking office Monday, Hobbs is reinstating a council on homelessness and housing that had previously been consolidated in 2020 by former Governor Doug Ducey into the Governor's Office of Youth, Faith and Family; the Arizona Department of Economic Security; and the Arizona Department of Housing.

“We cannot deny that Arizona is in a homelessness and affordable housing crisis, and we need all hands on deck. The Interagency and Community Council is that deck," said Hobbs. "Both homelessness and housing are multifaceted issues and we need a multifaceted approach to improving the situation for so many Arizonans who are struggling."

The interagency body will serve as a non-partisan council of appointed members and government representatives to guide policy and share data related to preventing and ending homelessness.

In addition, Hobbs signed into effect a bipartisan elections task force, through which "experts in election administration, election security, campaign finance, and voter rights" will submit a final report by Nov. 1 of 2023 that identifies "gaps and challenges" in Arizona's election laws, and provides direction on how to improve upon state law.

Comprised of appointed members, the task force will include:



The Arizona Secretary of State or his designee

One County Recorder nominated by the President of the Arizona State Senate

One County Recorder nominated by the Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives

Two Election Directors nominated by the Election Officials of Arizona Association

An election official from a city or town nominated by the League of Cities and Towns

At least one member who is an election security expert

At least one member with a demonstrated understanding of Tribal Nations and Arizona’s election laws and/or administration

At least one member nominated by a non-profit organization that advocates for people with disabilities

At least one member nominated by a voting advocacy organization

At least one member with a background in Arizona’s campaign finance laws

At least one member with an understanding of election equipment and technology

“Our elections are equally critical. That’s why I’m creating the Elections Task Force to provide an opportunity for bipartisan engagement on election issues," said Hobbs.

"While I would’ve appreciated this leadership from the last Governor I now look forward to the task force’s recommendations and will continue working toward meaningful election reform that will improve the democratic process for voters and election administrators in Arizona,” said the governor.

Hobbs faced criticism for not recusing herself from her roles as Secretary of State, Arizona's top election official, during her campaign for governor. However, she was not required by state statute to excuse herself from her elected duties, as the Secretary of State's office does not directly oversee balloting or tabulation, roles handled at the county level.

Hobbs' first executive order, signed on her first day in office, addressed employment protection.