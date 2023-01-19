Stars converge at Loft Cinema for world premiere of "Gunfight at Rio Bravo"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The stars and creators of "Gunfight at Rio Bravo" walked the red carpet Tuesday night at the Loft Cinema in Tucson.

Filmed at Gammons Gulch movie set in Benson in 2021, the film boasts a cast and crew primarily from Southern Arizona.

"When we were making the movie, I fell in love with Arizona, and you know we made another one, and so we made two already and this is the first one, so I promise to be back," said the action film's star and three-time Mr. Universe Alexander Nevsky.

Nevsky has filmed two movies in Southern Arizona within two years.

Tuesday's screening marked the world premiere of the first of the two. In the second, "Taken from Rio Bravo," Nevsky will reprise his role as 'mysterious Russian gunslinger' Ivan Turchin, according to the synopsis.

"As one Hollywood bodybuilder said, 'I'll be back,' so see—I am back, and it's a big pleasure and honor and I can't wait to show my movie here," Nevsky told KGUN 9.

The Arizona moviemaking industry is expecting a boost in business now that the state's filmmaking tax rebates have kicked into law.

But tax rebates aside—after all, they weren't in effect when 'Gunfight' was filming—Arizona has a number of factors that can draw the industry.

"I love shooting in Arizona. We filmed at a marvelous place called Gammon's Gulch just south of here and I love shooting there," said film director Joe Cornet. "The people are so wonderful. We have a bunch of Arizona locals that we use both in crew, actors, backgrounds, extras. This is marvelous, I love filming in Arizona."

In case you missed the premiere at the Loft, "Gunfight at Rio Bravo" is available on streaming and DVD, and has an international wider-release in theaters slated for Thursday, March 9.