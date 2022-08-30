Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

The Loft Cinema celebrates its 'golden anniversary'

Commemorative screening, documentary short help mark 50 years
The Loft Cinema
KGUN 9
The Loft Cinema
Posted at 1:07 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 16:07:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Half a century ago, the Loft Cinema opened its doors to Tucson theater-goers on Aug. 30, 1972.

At its first location on 504 N. Fremont Ave, an already-existing theater was re-named 'The New Loft," and given an art house concept by general manager Nancy Sher, beginning the history of the Loft Cinema in its current iteration.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary, the Loft Cinema is reprising its opening day film with a screening of Federico Fellini’s 'The Clowns' at 7:30 p.m. The event will also feature circus-themed snacks, clowning performances from Tucson’s-own Cirque Roots, according to the theater's website.

The Loft's first programmer, Bob Campbell, will also be in attendance to introduce the anniversary screening.

The Loft Cinema is located at 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

The Loft Cinema is also bringing back its Loft Film Fest this fall, with 100% in-person screenings and special events taking place Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Thursday, Oct. 20.

Among the films screening during the festival will be the premiere of 'Untitled Documentary about the Loft Cinema,' by filmmakers Mike Plante and Jason Willis. The short documentary will feature the cinema's 1972 founders and a look at the future of the Loft and other art house cinemas.

Passes are currently available for purchase on the Loft's website. Individual film tickets will be available for purchase at a future date.

A special Loft Film Fest Preview Event will be held at The Loft Cinema on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. – Noon. The event will featuring film trailers and “insider tips” on festival programming from Loft Film Fest staff. The preview event will be free and open to the general public.

The Loft Cinema has operated as a "mission-driven, membership-supported nonprofit arts organization" since 2002, according to its website. Since that time, the Loft says its attendance has quadrupled.

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Arizona Football - Purposeful, Resilient, Original!

Now streaming on the KGUN channel of your connected device!