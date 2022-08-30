The Loft Cinema celebrates its 'golden anniversary'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Half a century ago, the Loft Cinema opened its doors to Tucson theater-goers on Aug. 30, 1972.

At its first location on 504 N. Fremont Ave, an already-existing theater was re-named 'The New Loft," and given an art house concept by general manager Nancy Sher, beginning the history of the Loft Cinema in its current iteration.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary, the Loft Cinema is reprising its opening day film with a screening of Federico Fellini’s 'The Clowns' at 7:30 p.m. The event will also feature circus-themed snacks, clowning performances from Tucson’s-own Cirque Roots, according to the theater's website.

The Loft's first programmer, Bob Campbell, will also be in attendance to introduce the anniversary screening.

The Loft Cinema is located at 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

Today is our 50th birthday! On this date in 1972, a visionary woman saw the potential for an arthouse in Tucson & created what was then called The New Loft! Thanks to Nancy Sher’s creativity, The Loft began a 50 year journey through many challenges to where we are today. pic.twitter.com/yZEXqxnsbO — theloftcinema (@TheLoftCinema) August 30, 2022

The Loft Cinema is also bringing back its Loft Film Fest this fall, with 100% in-person screenings and special events taking place Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Thursday, Oct. 20.

Among the films screening during the festival will be the premiere of 'Untitled Documentary about the Loft Cinema,' by filmmakers Mike Plante and Jason Willis. The short documentary will feature the cinema's 1972 founders and a look at the future of the Loft and other art house cinemas.

Passes are currently available for purchase on the Loft's website. Individual film tickets will be available for purchase at a future date.

A special Loft Film Fest Preview Event will be held at The Loft Cinema on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. – Noon. The event will featuring film trailers and “insider tips” on festival programming from Loft Film Fest staff. The preview event will be free and open to the general public.

The Loft Cinema has operated as a "mission-driven, membership-supported nonprofit arts organization" since 2002, according to its website. Since that time, the Loft says its attendance has quadrupled.