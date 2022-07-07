TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona's much-publicized film tax rebate bill has passed its final hurdle, and will become law in 2023.
It gives up to $125 million dollars per year, in the form of a tax rebate, to movie and television production companies for filming projects here in Arizona.
The bill easily passed the State House and Senate on June 23.
Today, Governor Doug Ducey transmitted H.B. 2156 without his signature, a move that allows it to become law.
It takes effect January 1, 2023.
