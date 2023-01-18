Police: Man fired gun at mental health clinic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a shooting at Crisis Response Center, 2802 E. District Street Wednesday.
Police say a man entered the lobby, shot a gun, then left before police arrived.
No one was injured.
Officers are looking for the suspect. Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.
