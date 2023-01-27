Watch Now
Northbound Kolb Road re-opens to traffic

Four-way traffic is flowing at the intersection for the first time since Dec. 12
Friday morning the major intersection saw traffic flowing in all for directions for the first time since a 24-inch water main break on Dec. 12, 2022.
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jan 27, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northbound Kolb Road at Speedway Boulevard is seeing traffic flow this morning for the first time since a water main break on Dec. 12, 2022.

Ward 2 Councilmember Paul Cunningham provided an update to the on-going project Thursday, saying the roadway was due to re-open to traffic Friday night. It opened Friday around 11 a.m., a few hours ahead of the schedule given by Cunningham.

The intersection first closed due to a 24-inch water main break, and ongoing assessment of the necessary repairs pushed the timeline back for a full-intersection re-opening several times over the course of the project.

The intersection re-opened incrementally over the near month-and-a-half roadway and water main repairs, impacting nearby businesses and commuters at the major Tucson intersection.

