Northbound Kolb Road re-opens to traffic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northbound Kolb Road at Speedway Boulevard is seeing traffic flow this morning for the first time since a water main break on Dec. 12, 2022.

Ward 2 Councilmember Paul Cunningham provided an update to the on-going project Thursday, saying the roadway was due to re-open to traffic Friday night. It opened Friday around 11 a.m., a few hours ahead of the schedule given by Cunningham.

The intersection first closed due to a 24-inch water main break, and ongoing assessment of the necessary repairs pushed the timeline back for a full-intersection re-opening several times over the course of the project.

The intersection re-opened incrementally over the near month-and-a-half roadway and water main repairs, impacting nearby businesses and commuters at the major Tucson intersection.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

