More info revealed on pipe burst at Speedway, Kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today's City Council meeting brought up more information regarding the pipe burst on Speedway and Kolb, as well as when to expect the roads to be fully open.

Councilman Paul Cunningham said the water main break wasn't outdated and investigations will continue on why the burst occurred.

A water pocket was found during the reopening, so cement soil was used to fill it.

The City Council hopes to reopen southbound Kolb by Friday and have the intersection available again before Jan. 1, 2023.