Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Water main break affecting residents and businesses near Speedway and Kolb

City of Tucson Water Break.jpg
City of Tucson
City of Tucson Water Break.jpg
Posted at 7:27 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 09:27:59-05

Crews with Tucson Water are working on repairing a main break near the intersection of Speedway and Kolb on the city's east side.

They project the water should return around noon today.

For your morning commute, try to find alternative routes as the intersection has reduced lanes while work is underway.

We have also learned that the Walmart at the intersection is closed while repairs are made.
----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

THE NEWS YOU NEED. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE.