Water main break affecting residents and businesses near Speedway and Kolb

Crews with Tucson Water are working on repairing a main break near the intersection of Speedway and Kolb on the city's east side.

They project the water should return around noon today.

For your morning commute, try to find alternative routes as the intersection has reduced lanes while work is underway.

We have also learned that the Walmart at the intersection is closed while repairs are made.

