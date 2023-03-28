Health food restaurant Flower Child to open April 4

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A health food restaurant will open next week.
Flower Child, the latest eatery from Tucson native Sam Fox's Fox Restaurant Concepts, will open April 4 at 2960 N. Campbell.
The restaurant, which will operate under the slogan "Healthy Food for a Happy World," will cater to gluten-free, keto and paleo diets, offering bowls, wraps and salads.
“Opening a restaurant is a show of love for the city and for the people who will eat there,” Fox said in a statement. “Bringing Flower Child to Tucson – to all my friends, family, and the incredible community who has supported us since the beginning – is immensely special. I‘m looking forward to serving our Tucson friends Flower Child.”
The restaurant is staging a contest that will give customers who download the app and place an order during opening week to win a $1,000 app credit.
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.