Health food restaurant Flower Child to open April 4

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A health food restaurant will open next week.

Flower Child, the latest eatery from Tucson native Sam Fox's Fox Restaurant Concepts, will open April 4 at 2960 N. Campbell.

The restaurant, which will operate under the slogan "Healthy Food for a Happy World," will cater to gluten-free, keto and paleo diets, offering bowls, wraps and salads.

“Opening a restaurant is a show of love for the city and for the people who will eat there,” Fox said in a statement. “Bringing Flower Child to Tucson – to all my friends, family, and the incredible community who has supported us since the beginning – is immensely special. I‘m looking forward to serving our Tucson friends Flower Child.”

The restaurant is staging a contest that will give customers who download the app and place an order during opening week to win a $1,000 app credit.

