Arizona AG to investigate PCSD's handling of alleged sexual assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona’s Attorney General will investigate the Pima County Sheriff’s Department over how it handled sexual assault charges leveled against one of its deputies.
The office of Attorney General Kris Mayes accepted a request by three Pima County Supervisors—Matt Heinz of District 2, Steve Christy (District 4) and Sharon Bronson (District 3)—to look into the case. The vote came before the Pima County Board back in September.
The Deputy's Organization claims senior deputies, including a Lieutenant, failed to intervene for more than 80 minutes while the victim was allegedly being sexually assaulted by her superior, Sergeant Ricardo Garcia, during a private party at a home in December 2022.
Sheriff Chris Nanos has said his office will defer its own internal affairs investigation for now in order to avoid affecting the criminal case against Garcia.
Garcia’s trial is set for April 24 in Pima Superior Court.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
