State-level investigators to look into Pima County Sheriff's Department following sexual assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3 to 2 Tuesday to approve the request for an independent investigation into Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, following accusations he failed to investigate his department's conduct after an alleged sexual assault of a female deputy by her superior last year.

Either the Arizona Attorney General's Office or the Arizona Department of Public Safety will oversee the the investigation. This comes on the heels of a statement by the Pima County Deputy's Organization, accusing Nanos of neglecting to look into the slow response to the alleged assault.

Voting in favor were Supervisors Matt Heinz of District 1, Steve Christy (D4) and Sharon Bronson (D3).

"As a member of the public, as well and a person with four sisters, it's what I would like to have happen—if, God forbid, one of my sisters were potentially the survivor of such an alleged assault," Heinz told me after the vote.

Members of the public in attendance spoke in favor of an independent investigation as well:

What's worse is that the chief who has been condemned for not taking action during the rape is now the chief in charge of Internal Affairs.



How will anyone in this county have reliable faith in that internal investigation? We must get an outside agency, number one, to do the actual criminal investigation. This is one of the big three—murder, robbery rapes.



You don't do your own investigation in such.

The Pima County Deputy's Organization asked Nanos last week to immediately launch an investigation into how the victim's lieutenant, captain and chief, handled the reported sexual assault involving two of their own personnel.

The Deputy's Organization alleges the Sheriff's Department personnel refused to intervene for more than 80 minutes while the victim was allegedly being sexually assaulted by her superior, Sergeant Ricardo Garcia, during a private party at his home in December 2022.

Meanwhile KGUN 9 has been informed Sheriff Nanos has decided his deputies will no longer provide security for the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

KGUN 9 reached out to Sheriff Nanos and is awaiting comment.