PCSD sergeant fired after sexual assault investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sergeant Ricardo Garcia was officially terminated from the Pima County Sheriff's Department Tuesday, following an investigation that began Wednesday, Jan. 18, when Garcia was arrested on probable cause for sexual assault.

According to PCSD's statement, the alleged assault took place while Garcia was off-duty, at a private party he hosted at his home Dec 17, 2022.

The report says Garcia and a colleague helped one guest at the party into a spare bedroom after she had consumed a large volume of alcohol. The colleague, whose name was redacted from the court documents, called PCSD the morning after the party to report the sexual assault.

He says in his statement that he returned to the room three times, each time to find the door locked. Each of the three times, the colleague says he was able to unlock the door, finding both Garcia and the woman in various states of undress, and each time says he told Garcia "she was too intoxicated and to let her be."

After an argument between the two men, Garcia told the colleague to leave his home, at which time the colleague called a deputy for assistance, according to documentation.

The deputy conducted an interview with the alleged victim, and DNA evidence was collected from Garcia and the victim.