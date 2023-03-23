Tucson weekend events: Road closures Friday - Sunday, March 24-26

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucsonans are looking forward to a busy weekend with events all over town starting Friday, March 24 - Sunday, March 25. Expect road closures and traffic restrictions in the following areas:

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base will host its annual air show, Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Saturday and Sunday. The city of Tucson says the following restrictions will begin at 6 a.m.:



Eastbound Alvernon Way/Golf Links Road closed between Ajo Way and Wilmot Road

Westbound Golf Links Road restricted to a single lane between Wilmot Road and Craycroft Road

Westbound Golf Links/Alvernon Way closed from Craycroft Road to Ajo Way

Eastbound Aviation Parkway closed at the Alvernon Way exit

(Beginning at 11 a.m.) Southbound Swan Road at 29th Street closed

(Beginning at 11 a.m.) Southbound Craycroft Road at 32nd Street closed

The city says all streets are scheduled to reopen by around 4 p.m. on both days.

The Fourth Avenue Street Fair is returning Friday for its 54th Annual Spring Fair and will run through Sunday. Expect the following road closures and public transit route adjustments beginning Thursday afternoon:



Fourth Avenue will close south of University Boulevard to Eighth Street

Sixth Street will remain open for through traffic

Fourth Street, Fifth Street and Seventh Street between Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue will be closed

Eighth Street from Hoff Avenue to Herbert Avenue will be closed

The Sun Link Streetcar route will be adjusted to accommodate the road closures

Sun Tran buses will provide service on the alternate route



City of Tucson