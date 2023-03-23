Tucson's Fourth Avenue Street Fair returns March 24

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A big Tucson event returns this weekend as the spring season begins.

Hosted by the Fourth Avenue Merchants Associations, the Fourth Avenue Street Fair is set to run starting March 24 to March 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The family-friendly, bi-annual fair is known to host artists from around the world, as well as provide food, vendors and entertainment.

Any funds the fair receives will be used to support the Avenue's infrastructure and investment in local neighborhoods.