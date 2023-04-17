Tucson voters: Prop 412 special election ballots in mail starting April 19

In the video player: New TEP agreement, customer fee on ballot in May special election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Voters in the city of Tucson should begin checking for ballots to hit their mailboxes this week for the Tuesday, May 16 special election on Tucson Electric Power's proposed rate hikes.

The single-item special election for Prop 412 asks voters to consider TEP's new agreement with the city of Tucson, which aims to fund the cost of a new underground transmission line by passing costs onto customers.

According to city spokespeople, if the proposition passes, the infrastructure upgrades are intended to support the city's Climate Action Plan—a plan with the goal of reducing the city of Tucson's emissions to net-zero by the year 2030.

TEP held a series of comment sessions this spring, allowing customers to raise questions and add their comments to the record. TEP says the 12% rate increase would add an average of $14 to customers' bills.

KGUN A map showing proposed routes for TEP's new transmission line, though there are still more options "in the mix."