TEP customers continue to voice opposition to proposed rate increase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The crowd was small, but their voices were loud Wednesday during a third public meeting in as many weeks to discuss the proposed rate increase for TEP customers.

"I think it's unconscionable that all these stakeholders from TEP make all kinds of profit from this public utility," said one customer who made a public comment.

If adopted, TEP customers would see an average increase of $14 on their monthly bill. A customer that uses more energy would see a higher bill impact while a customer that uses less energy would see a lower one.

According to Joseph Barrios, a spokesperson for the company, the proposed rate increase of nearly twelve percent is needed for improvements to its current infrastructure.

"That includes very basic things like maintenance and upgrades of poles and wires that serve customers every day," he said. "But it also includes investments we’ve made to support renewable energy."

Sixteen Tucson residents provided comments via phone or in person during the meeting, with the majority strongly opposing the increase.

Others left comments regarding alternative and renewable energy sources.

TEP currently owns and operates the Oso Grande wind farm. New rates would help pay for the cost of "substation improvements, new switchyards and other equipment that interconnects those systems to our grid and allows us to deliver clean energy to customers," according to Barrios.

"With so many working-class people struggling to get by, it’s really unconscionable that a rich company like TEP is asking for more money from us," said Lee Ziesche, a TEP customer.

Barrios said, "we want our customers to know why we’ve filed the proposals and how we incurred costs."

Many who spoke highlighted the burden such an increase could have on those already struggling to make ends meet. Barrios said they understand those concerns and don’t take them lightly.

"We have programs in place to help them out, and we do try to help them find other resources they can use to take care of their energy costs," he said.

During a time when most Americans can’t afford a surprise $500 emergency expense, some TEP customers are ready to defend their pocketbooks and what little they might have.

"People all over this country are taking on big corporations who are running our energy system, and we are shutting you down and replacing you with a system that actually serves us," said Ziesche.

There will be two more meetings to gauge public feedback:

Thursday, March 23 at 6 - 8 p.m. | Telephone only

Wednesday, March 29 starting at 10 p.m. | In-person and telephone

TEP hopes to have final, new rates take effect in September 2023.

