No more public meetings for TEP's proposed rate hike

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wednesday was the last public meeting asking for feedback on Tucson Electric Power's proposed rate increase. That meeting was in-person or over the phone at 10 a.m.

TEP is proposing a 12% increase, which would increase customers' bills by at least $14 a month.

TEP said one of the reasons for the increase is to recover costs for expanding its infrastructure and technology to serve Tucson's growing community. But not every customer is happy with that explanation, with one who said "It amazes to me that TEP is just getting rewarded, potentially, in this case for having an outdated business model."

Another customer opposing the increase said he will have less money for his barber, dryer cleaner, grocery store, and local coffee shop because he will have to spend more on his electric bill.

Background

TEP is proposing about a 12% rate hike or at least a $14 increase for the average Tucsonan's electric bill. That would increase even more depending on a customer's power usage. The Arizona Corporation Committee said it will vote to approve or reject the proposition in late fall, likely at their December 5th meeting. Voters will not have the opportunity to vote on this proposition, but can instead submit feedback to the AZCC, using its Utilities Public Comment Form.

This is different than Proposition 412, which would only add about $1 to TEP customers' bills. That will be on the ballot for voters, and the AZCC will have the final say.

TEP is requesting to update rates by late 2023 to recover the cost of energy resources, technology improvements, security upgrades, and operating costs and to "serve the increasing energy needs of our growing community."

Spokespeople from TEP have confirmed with KGUN 9 their profits from the past three years:



2020 - $191 million

2021 - $201 million

2022 - $217 million

TEP said net income and the related cash flow are used by credit rating agencies, lenders, investors and others to assess the creditworthiness of a company. They said a strong credit rating and ready access to capital support lower financing costs, which are ultimately passed along to customers through their rates.

