Tucson Unified School District offering resources to those in need

The Tucson Unified School District is providing families in need with resources to beat hunger and the declining temperatures this holiday season. The school district says they are providing resources such as food, clothing, as well as classes and workshops.

TUSD's Family Resource Centers and Duffy Clothing Bank are available to support with these essential needs. Families are encouraged to visit before the holiday break (12/19/25 – 1/4/26) to benefit from these services, available at the Tucson Resource Centers located below:

Catalina

3645 E. Pima St., Tucson 85716

Palo Verde

1302 S. Avenida Vega, Tucson 85710

Southwest

6855 S. Mark Rd., Tucson 85757

Menlo

1100 W. Fresno St., Tucson 85745

Duffy

655 N. Magnolia Ave., Tucson 85711

For additional resources, visit KGUN's Food Resources in Southern Arizona.

