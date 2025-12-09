Tucson Unified School District offering resources to those in need

The Tucson Unified School District is providing families in need with resources to beat hunger and the declining temperatures this holiday season. The school district says they are providing resources such as food, clothing, as well as classes and workshops.
TUSD's Family Resource Centers and Duffy Clothing Bank are available to support with these essential needs. Families are encouraged to visit before the holiday break (12/19/25 – 1/4/26) to benefit from these services, available at the Tucson Resource Centers located below:
Catalina
3645 E. Pima St., Tucson 85716
Palo Verde
1302 S. Avenida Vega, Tucson 85710
Southwest
6855 S. Mark Rd., Tucson 85757
Menlo
1100 W. Fresno St., Tucson 85745
Duffy
655 N. Magnolia Ave., Tucson 85711
For additional resources, visit KGUN's Food Resources in Southern Arizona.