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Tucson Unified recommends consolidating Magee Middle into Sabino High

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TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — In its fourth consolidation recommendation, the Tucson Unified School District is recommending to the Governing Board that Magee Middle School consolidate into Sabino High School.

This recommendation will be effective August 2027 for the 2027-28 school year if approved.

This week, TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo has recommended the following consolidations

Tucson Unified plans to unveil one school consolidation recommendation each day this week, with Trujillo set to discuss the proposals during an Oct. 27 press conference.

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