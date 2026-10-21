Tucson Unified School District recommends Cragin Elementary be merged into Blenman Elementary

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) – In its latest school consolidation recommendation, the Tucson Unified School District on Wednesday proposed Cragin Elementary School be merged into Blenman Elementary School.

If the recommended consolidation is approved, it would take effect August 2027 for the 2027-28 school year.

This week, TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo has recommended the following consolidations:



Tucson Unified plans to unveil one school consolidation recommendation each day this week, with Trujillo set to discuss the proposals during an Oct. 27 press conference.

District officials said a community advisory committee helped guide the process, evaluating factors such as enrollment, finances, class sizes, transportation and access to programs.

Officials stressed that the consolidations remain recommendations and that the Governing Board is not expected to take action until its Dec. 8 meeting.