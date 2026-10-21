Tucson Unified recommends consolidating Dunham Elementary into Marshall Elementary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District revealed its second school consolidation recommendation on Tuesday, proposing Dunham Elementary School be merged into Marshall Elementary School.

The recommended consolidation, if approved, would take effect August 2027 for the 2027-28 school year.

On Monday, TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo recommended consolidating Hudlow Elementary into Sewell Elementary beginning in August 2027 for the 2027-28 school year.

The district said it would announce a school consolidation recommendation each day this week; Trujillo is slated to discuss the recommendations during an Oct. 27 press conference.

Tucson Unified officials said the decision-making process involved a community advisory committee that reviewed criteria such as enrollment, finances, class sizes, transportation and access to programs.

District officials emphasized that the proposed consolidation is only a recommendation. The Governing Board is not expected to take action on the proposal until its Dec. 8 meeting.