Tucson Unified proposes first school consolidation, recommending Hudlow merge with Sewell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District on Monday announced its first school consolidation recommendation, a proposal that could affect students and families across the district.

TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo recommended consolidating Hudlow Elementary into Sewell Elementary beginning in August 2027 for the 2027-28 school year.

The district said a community advisory committee reviewed enrollment, finances, class sizes, transportation and access to programs as part of the decision-making process.

TUSD officials said Monday's recommendation is the first of several, with one school consolidation recommendation expected each day.

Trujillo is scheduled to discuss the recommendations during an Oct. 27 press conference.

District officials emphasized that the proposed consolidation is only a recommendation. The Governing Board is not expected to take action on the proposal until its Dec. 8 meeting.