Tucson renames César Chávez holiday 'Dolores Huerta Day'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson has announced it will observe March 31 this year as “Dolores Huerta Day,” dropping the use of César Chávez’s name for the city holiday amid renewed scrutiny and allegations of sexual abuse against the late labor leader. The update has been made on the City's official site, which states 'the holiday will be observed on the final Monday or the final Friday in March, whichever is closest in time to March 31.' It was also shared in a recent Facebook post from the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility:

Mayor Regina Romero, who previously led the effort to recognize Chávez with a city holiday and who in 2025 helped add Dolores Huerta’s name to the local observance, had recently said on March 18 that the city was looking at how to address the holiday's name while keeping celebrations to honor farm workers and the movement.

“Movements for peace and justice and equality are not centered on one individual," Romero said at that time. "It is a collective movement that we all take a part of and form in."

City crews have also removed or covered public dedications to Chávez, including a statue that was vandalized over the weekend, the station reported.

Related: Cesar Chavez statue vandalized in Tucson

The change comes after public accusations have prompted a local reckoning over Chávez’s legacy. The allegations — which have been made public in recent coverage and have included statements from people who worked with Chávez — spurred unions, community groups and city leaders in Tucson to pause celebrations and rebrand planned events. The Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta Holiday Coalition cancelled a planned march and retooled its weekend events.

Related: Cesar Chavez statue removed in Barrio Viejo following vandalism and recent sexual abuse allegations

Dolores Huerta, a long-time co‑leader in the farmworker movement and previously honored alongside Chávez in Tucson, has been central to the local conversation; the city had already been among the few to celebrate Huerta alongside Chávez during recent observances. The allegations and resulting community response — including the University Farm Workers’ withdrawal from some events — prompted city officials to act quickly to change how the holiday will be observed locally this year.

Related: 'I can no longer stay silent:' Dolores Huerta issues statement on Chavez

City offices will be closed in observance of the holiday; the mayor’s office and city staff say they are reviewing other city property and dedications bearing Chávez’s name as part of the response.