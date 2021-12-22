Tucson public transportation fares extended through June 30

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Public transportation fares have been extended through next year.

Tucson Mayor and City Council, voted Tuesday to keep public transit rides free through June 30, 2022, in efforts to help provide financial relief to the community, according to Sun Tran. The public can get free rides on Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Van, Sun Shuttle and Sun On Demand.

In March 2020, the City of Tucson began offering free rides for those going through economic hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal CARES Act funding was used to help with any revenue loss. Since then, the city voted to include free fares in the city's budget for the fiscal year.

With a federal mask mandate still in effect for the transit industry, a face mask is required while on public transportation.

