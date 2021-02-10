Tucson mayor, council vote to delay public transit fees through Jun. 30

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mayor Regina Romero and Tucson City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to delay transit fares through the end of the fiscal year.

The city says the transit fees will continue to be suspended through June 30, 2021.

Mayor Romero says the continued suspension of public transit fees is to support those who may be going through economic hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Tucson is paying those transporation costs with funds from the federal relief package.

Mayor and Council voted today to suspend transit fares through the end of this fiscal year, June 30, 2021. pic.twitter.com/Y367aV7HaO — City of Tucson (@cityoftucson) February 9, 2021

To continue supporting Tucsonans experiencing economic distress, Mayor & Council voted unanimously to suspend transit fares through the end of the year. The city received funds for public transit in the latest federal relief package that will help offset the cost. pic.twitter.com/CUeCYs6JmZ — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) February 9, 2021

