Tucson mayor, council vote to delay public transit fees through Jun. 30

Posted at 10:38 PM, Feb 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-10 00:38:06-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mayor Regina Romero and Tucson City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to delay transit fares through the end of the fiscal year.

The city says the transit fees will continue to be suspended through June 30, 2021.

Mayor Romero says the continued suspension of public transit fees is to support those who may be going through economic hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Tucson is paying those transporation costs with funds from the federal relief package.

